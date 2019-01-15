Big Bad Boo’s 16 Hudson renewed for season two
The 2D series from the Vancouver-based animation company will return for a second season.
The 2D series from the Vancouver-based animation company will return for a second season.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN