Production begins on sci-fi feature Enhanced

Director, writer and stunt performer James Mark will helm the action feature, which stars 19-2's Adrian Holmes.
By Kelly Townsend
16 mins ago
james-mark

Director, writer and stunt performer James Mark will helm the action feature, which stars 19-2‘s Adrian Holmes.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN