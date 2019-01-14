Hot Sheet: Top 30 TV programs, Dec. 24 to 30, 2018
The Big Bang Theory earns a top spot, while the doc You Are Here and drama Vikings come in at #26 and #28, respectively.
The Big Bang Theory earns a top spot, while the doc You Are Here and drama Vikings come in at #26 and #28, respectively.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN