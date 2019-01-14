ACTRA National to honour Jay Baruchel with Award of Excellence
The actor, producer, writer and director will receive the award in a ceremony at the Beverly Hilton in L.A. on March 16.
The actor, producer, writer and director will receive the award in a ceremony at the Beverly Hilton in L.A. on March 16.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN