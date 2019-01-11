Thunderbird’s Raffe exits to launch new prodco
The outgoing SVP of scripted production will continue to work on some Thunderbird properties alongside her new venture.
The outgoing SVP of scripted production will continue to work on some Thunderbird properties alongside her new venture.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN