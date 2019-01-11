Documentary filmmaker Pepita Ferrari dies at 66

The veteran director and producer was a prolific collaborator with the National Film Board of Canada and served as executive director of DOC.
By Kelly Townsend
1 hour ago

The veteran director and producer was a prolific collaborator with the National Film Board of Canada and served as executive director of DOC.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN