Documentary filmmaker Pepita Ferrari dies at 66
The veteran director and producer was a prolific collaborator with the National Film Board of Canada and served as executive director of DOC.
The veteran director and producer was a prolific collaborator with the National Film Board of Canada and served as executive director of DOC.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN