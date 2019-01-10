Murray Battle to depart Knowledge Network
The pubcaster's director of original documentaries and brand will leave his post this summer.
The pubcaster’s director of original documentaries and brand will leave his post this summer.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN