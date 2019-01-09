Unspeakable: Robert C. Cooper gets personal

The Stargate: SG-1 showrunner explains how his CBC/SundanceTV miniseries about Canada’s tainted blood scandal differs from other tragedy-based limited series.
By Lauren Malyk
12 mins ago
unspeakable v3

The Stargate: SG-1 showrunner explains how his CBC/SundanceTV miniseries about Canada’s tainted blood scandal differs from other tragedy-based limited series.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN