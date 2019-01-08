Hot Sheet: Top 3 Canadian films Dec. 28, 2018 to Jan. 3, 2019

La Course des Tuques comes in at #1, followed by Papa est Devenu un Lutin and Anthropocene: The Human Epoch at #2 and #3, respectively.
By Playback Staff
35 mins ago

La Course des Tuques comes in at #1, followed by Papa est Devenu un Lutin and Anthropocene: The Human Epoch at #2 and #3, respectively.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN