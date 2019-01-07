Victoria film fest preps 150-project lineup for 25th anniversary

The Vancouver Island festival will feature 156 films from across Canada and the world, in addition to a curated multimedia section to mark its quarter-century milestone.
By Lauren Malyk
24 mins ago
Image courtesy of Axia Films

