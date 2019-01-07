Jean-Francois Pruneau to lead Videotron

Pruneau's appointment to president and CEO of Videotron follows Manon Brouillette's exit last year.
By Kelly Townsend
8 mins ago

Pruneau’s appointment to president and CEO of Videotron follows Manon Brouillette’s exit last year.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN