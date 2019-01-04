Spin Master signs a super-deal with DC
The global agreement will see the Toronto-headquartered company launch various iconic superhero products starting in 2020.
The global agreement will see the Toronto-headquartered company launch various iconic superhero products starting in 2020.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN