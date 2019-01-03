Prominent indie producers named to Order of Canada

Shaftesbury's Christina Jennings and Insight's John Brunton and Barbara Bowlby are among those honoured for their contributions.
By Lauren Malyk
54 mins ago

Shaftesbury’s Christina Jennings and Insight’s John Brunton and Barbara Bowlby are among those honoured for their contributions.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN