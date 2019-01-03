La Course des Tuques sleds past $1M at Quebec box office
The sequel to La Guerre des Tuques hit the milestone on Christmas day.
The sequel to La Guerre des Tuques hit the milestone on Christmas day.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN