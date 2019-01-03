2018′s top-grossing Canadian films, box office Ricardo Trogi's 1991 garnered the biggest box office for a Canadian film in 2018, while the top five international films grossed more than $226 million combined.

Data reflects box office numbers from Dec. 29, 2017 to Dec. 20, 2018 and is courtesy of MPTAC and Zoom Services.

With 2018 now in the books, here are the 10 Canadian and international films that came out on top at the domestic box office. Quebec-made features once again dominated the Canadian box office in 2018, while a trio of English-language films cracked their way into the top 10 for the year. Ricardo Trogi’s 1991 (pictured), the third film in the Quebec filmmaker’s autobiographical trilogy, topped the 2018 chart with a box office of $3.06 million. It was followed by François Bouvier-directed La Bolduc ($2.79 million) and Denys Arcand’s La chute de l’empire américain ($2.7 million). On the English-language front, Indian Horse ($1.69 million) hit #5 on the chart, while Little Italy ($1.4 million) was at #6 and Anthropocene: The Human Epoch broke the $400,000 mark and earned the #9 position. In comparison, 2017′s top-grossing English-language Canadian film was a coproduction, Maudie, which netted 2.84 million, with eOne’s Goon sequel earning 2.78 million for #5. There were no docs in the top 10.

Note: La Course des Tuques (“Racetime”), which was released on Dec. 7, has since gone on to post a domestic box office of $1.7 million as of Jan. 1, 2019.

On the international front 2018 was another lucrative year for superhero-centric fare, with the top five films grossing more than $226 million combined. Led by Avengers: Infinity War and Black Panther, which took $62.1 million and $57.2 million, respectively, the top five was rounded out by The Incredibles 2 ($41.7 million), Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom ($35.1 million) and Vancouver-shot Deadpool 2 ($30.4 million). The $226-million total for the top five represents a significant increase upon the overall Canadian box office totals in 2017 ($178 million), 2016 ($174 million) and 2015 ($189 million).

