SODEC supports features from Sophie Dupuis, Pascale Plante

The funder backed 11 projects through its film production assistance program.
By Lauren Malyk
3 hours ago
Money shutterstock_298672466

The funder backed 11 projects through its film production assistance program.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN