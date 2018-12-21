Deals: CBC, BBC Studios, eOne, Skyship Entertainment

CBC adds to its Gem collection, eOne increases Peppa Pig's presence in China with a new retail partnership, and more.
By Kelly Townsend
3 hours ago

CBC adds to its Gem collection, eOne increases Peppa Pig‘s presence in China with a new retail partnership, and more.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN