Attraction Images, Caramel Films wrap production on Mafia Inc

Directed by Daniel Grou and penned by Sylvain Guy, the French-language crime drama shot in Montreal and Cuba.
By Lauren Malyk
8 hours ago
Mafia inc.

Directed by Daniel Grou and penned by Sylvain Guy, the French-language crime drama shot in Montreal and Cuba.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN