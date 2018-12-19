Two Canadian features added to Berlin lineup
Elle-Maija Tailfeathers and Kathleen Hepburn's The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open will make its world premiere in the festival's Generation program.
Elle-Maija Tailfeathers and Kathleen Hepburn’s The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open will make its world premiere in the festival’s Generation program.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN