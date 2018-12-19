The exit interview: CBC’s Heather Conway
The pubcaster's outgoing EVP of English Services reflects on the challenges, complexities and accomplishments of her five-year tenure, and looks ahead to what's next.
The pubcaster’s outgoing EVP of English Services reflects on the challenges, complexities and accomplishments of her five-year tenure, and looks ahead to what’s next.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN