Photo Gallery: 2018 DOC Institute Awards

Cinematographer Zoe Dirse and filmmaker Amar Wala were honoured at the DOC Institute's annual awards ceremony at the Gladstone Hotel.
By Kelly Townsend
8 hours ago

Cinematographer Zoe Dirse and filmmaker Amar Wala were honoured at the DOC Institute’s annual awards ceremony at the Gladstone Hotel.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN