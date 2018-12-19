Hot Sheet: Top 30 TV programs, Dec. 3 to 9, 2018

The Big Bang Theory leads the list, followed by The Good Doctor at #2 and Young Sheldon at #3.
By Playback Staff
8 hours ago

