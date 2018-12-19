Hot Sheet: Top 30 TV programs, Dec. 3 to 9, 2018
The Big Bang Theory leads the list, followed by The Good Doctor at #2 and Young Sheldon at #3.
The Big Bang Theory leads the list, followed by The Good Doctor at #2 and Young Sheldon at #3.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN