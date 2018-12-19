CBC hires Claude Galipeau as EVP, corporate development

The former Rogers Media exec will join the public broadcaster effective Jan. 7, reporting to CBC president and CEO Catherine Tait.
By Kelly Townsend
9 hours ago

