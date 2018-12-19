‘A Mexico-Canada romcom would probably work well in Mexico’

Latam Pictures' CEO Mineko Mori says local comedies are on the rise in Mexico, and it's a potentially fruitful area for a copro.
By Mark Dillon
8 hours ago

Latam Pictures’ CEO Mineko Mori says local comedies are on the rise in Mexico, and it’s a potentially fruitful area for a copro.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN