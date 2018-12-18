Hot Sheet: Top 3 Canadian films Dec. 7 to Dec. 13, 2018
La Course des Tuques comes in at #1, followed by Love Jacked at #2 and Anthropocene: The Human Epoch at #3, respectively.
La Course des Tuques comes in at #1, followed by Love Jacked at #2 and Anthropocene: The Human Epoch at #3, respectively.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN