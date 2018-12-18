Hot Sheet: Top 10 films Dec. 7 to 13, 2018
Dr. Seuss' The Grinch takes the top spot, while Ralph Breaks the Internet at #2 and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald lands at #3.
Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch takes the top spot, while Ralph Breaks the Internet at #2 and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald lands at #3.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN