Canadian shorts named to 2019 Oscars shortlist

Charlie Tyrell’s My Dead Dad’s Porno Tapes is one of a number of domestic projects in contention for prizes at the 91st Academy Awards.
By Jordan Pinto
32 mins ago
My Dead Dad's Porno Tapes

Charlie Tyrell’s My Dead Dad’s Porno Tapes is one of a number of domestic projects in contention for prizes at the 91st Academy Awards.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN