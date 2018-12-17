Roads in February leads Vancouver critics’ nominations
The Vancouver Film Critics' Circle has named its 2019 nominees, with Katherine Jerkovic's film earning the most nominations of any film contending.
The Vancouver Film Critics’ Circle has named its 2019 nominees, with Katherine Jerkovic’s film earning the most nominations of any film contending.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN