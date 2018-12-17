Hulu acquires more Letterkenny

Season three and four of the hit Canadian series will premiere on the U.S. streamer Dec. 27.
By Kelly Townsend
20 hours ago
Letterkenny season two

Season three and four of the hit Canadian series will premiere on the U.S. streamer Dec. 27.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN
Tags:


,