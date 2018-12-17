Chantal Jackson joins Peacock Alley Entertainment

In her new L.A.-based position, the former Vice Media and Breakthrough Entertainment exec will lead Peacock's push to expand its scripted slate.
By Lauren Malyk
1 day ago

In her new L.A.-based position, the former Vice Media and Breakthrough Entertainment exec will lead Peacock’s push to expand its scripted slate.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN