Gilbert Rozon charged with rape and indecent assault

The charges come 14 months after Rozon stepped down from his role as president of Just for Laughs Group following allegations of criminal behaviour.
By Jordan Pinto
16 hours ago
gilbert rozon - 2016 - from JFL

The charges come 14 months after Rozon stepped down from his role as president of Just for Laughs Group following allegations of criminal behaviour.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN