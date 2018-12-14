DHX to create new Peanuts content for Apple

The company will produce exclusive series, specials and shorts based on the legacy brand for the tech giant's upcoming streaming platform.
By Alexandra Whyte
15 hours ago
Copied from Kidscreen

