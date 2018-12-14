Corner Gas secures first int’l streaming deal
Producer Virginia Thompson shares details on the deal to see the comedy stream in over 60 territories via Amazon Prime Video.
Producer Virginia Thompson shares details on the deal to see the comedy stream in over 60 territories via Amazon Prime Video.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN