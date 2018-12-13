In Brief: Anne with an E one of Netflix’s most-binged in 2018

Plus: Canada-Ireland Codevelopment Incentive projects named, Rumble news and what's next for Canada's Jean-Marc Vallee.
By Kelly Townsend
20 hours ago
Anne

Plus: Canada-Ireland Codevelopment Incentive projects named, Rumble news and what’s next for Canada’s Jean-Marc Vallee.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN