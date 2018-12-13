In Brief: Anne with an E one of Netflix’s most-binged in 2018
Plus: Canada-Ireland Codevelopment Incentive projects named, Rumble news and what's next for Canada's Jean-Marc Vallee.
Plus: Canada-Ireland Codevelopment Incentive projects named, Rumble news and what’s next for Canada’s Jean-Marc Vallee.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN