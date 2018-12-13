Denis Cote to compete at Berlin film festival

The Canadian filmmaker returns to the festival for the world premiere of Ghost Town Anthology.
By Kelly Townsend
21 hours ago

The Canadian filmmaker returns to the festival for the world premiere of Ghost Town Anthology.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN