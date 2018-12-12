Playback’s 2018 Channel of the Year: OUTtv

"This year established a strong proof of concept in respect to our overall strategy," says Brad Danks, citing globalization and direct-to-consumer relationships as key goals.
By Regan Reid
20 hours ago

“This year established a strong proof of concept in respect to our overall strategy,” says Brad Danks, citing globalization and direct-to-consumer relationships as key goals.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN