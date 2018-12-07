WIFT-T, Hollywood Suite partnership seeks to amplify fundraising, reach
Heather Webb and David Kines discuss the effectiveness of donation-matching, how funds are used and why WIFT-T's mission matters.
Heather Webb and David Kines discuss the effectiveness of donation-matching, how funds are used and why WIFT-T’s mission matters.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN