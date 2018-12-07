Hot Sheet: Digital Demand for Nov. 27 to Dec. 3, 2018
Marvel's Daredevil comes in at #1, followed by Toronto-shot The Handmaid's Tale at #2 and Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina at #3.
