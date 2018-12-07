Canada copro The Kindness of Strangers to open Berlin film fest

Produced by Lone Scherfig's Creative Alliance banner and Toronto's Strada Films, the drama will have its world premiere in the festival's international competition.
By Lauren Malyk
9 hours ago
