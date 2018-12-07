Canada copro The Kindness of Strangers to open Berlin film fest
Produced by Lone Scherfig's Creative Alliance banner and Toronto's Strada Films, the drama will have its world premiere in the festival's international competition.
Produced by Lone Scherfig’s Creative Alliance banner and Toronto’s Strada Films, the drama will have its world premiere in the festival’s international competition.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN