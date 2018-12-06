LevelFILM partners with Popp Rok

LevelFILM will work with the advertising and music video prodco to develop, package and launch film and TV projects in Canada.
By Lauren Malyk
11 hours ago

LevelFILM will work with the advertising and music video prodco to develop, package and launch film and TV projects in Canada.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN