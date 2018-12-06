In Brief: eOne, HBO to copro Taylor Kitsch drama, Halfire hires new SVP
Plus: Stephan James nabs a Golden Globes nom for his role in Amazon's Homecoming and 10th Avenue Productions gets to work on its fourth animated film.
