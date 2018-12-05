Playback’s 2018 Show of the Year: Schitt’s Creek
Executive producers and stars Dan Levy and Eugene Levy reflect on a year that saw the half-hour comedy vault into the international spotlight.
Executive producers and stars Dan Levy and Eugene Levy reflect on a year that saw the half-hour comedy vault into the international spotlight.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN