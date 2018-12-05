eOne to expand Patrick Roy’s remit following Alex Hamilton’s exit

Following the departure of U.K.-based Hamilton in March, Roy will take oversight of eOne's theatrical distribution business across all territories including North America, Europe and Australia.
By Jordan Pinto
7 hours ago

Following the departure of U.K.-based Hamilton in March, Roy will take oversight of eOne’s theatrical distribution business across all territories including North America, Europe and Australia.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN