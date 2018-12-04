Sinking Ship partners with ROM for cross-promotion of film, new exhibit
In a bid to boost the promotion and discoverability of Dino Dana: The Movie (2020) and the ROM's blockbuster new dino exhibit, the parties hatched a symbiotic multi-year strategy.
In a bid to boost the promotion and discoverability of Dino Dana: The Movie (2020) and the ROM’s blockbuster new dino exhibit, the parties hatched a symbiotic multi-year strategy.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN