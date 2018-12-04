Hot Sheet: Top 5 Canadian films Nov. 23 to 29, 2018

A Tous Ceux Qui Ne Me Lisent Pas tops the chart, followed by Ensemble at #2 and Anthropocene: The Human Epoch at #3.
By Playback Staff
13 hours ago

A Tous Ceux Qui Ne Me Lisent Pas tops the chart, followed by Ensemble at #2 and Anthropocene: The Human Epoch at #3.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN