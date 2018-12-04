Five Canadian shorts headed to Sundance

Eva Kaukai and Manon Chamberland's Throat Singing in Kangirsuk and Trevor Anderson's Docking will world premiere at the Utah-based fest.
By Lauren Malyk
10 hours ago
fast horse v2

