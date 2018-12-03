WFF ’18: A Colony wins three Borsos prizes
The debut feature from the Montreal filmmaker won the best Canadian feature prize, while The Fireflies Are Gone and Stockholm also claimed awards.
The debut feature from the Montreal filmmaker won the best Canadian feature prize, while The Fireflies Are Gone and Stockholm also claimed awards.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN