Six screenwriters selected for inaugural PSP Scripted Series
Kat Sieniuc and Petie Chalifoux are among the recipients for the Pacific Screenwriting Program’s flagship training initiative.
Kat Sieniuc and Petie Chalifoux are among the recipients for the Pacific Screenwriting Program’s flagship training initiative.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN