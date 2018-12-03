Six screenwriters selected for inaugural PSP Scripted Series

Kat Sieniuc and Petie Chalifoux are among the recipients for the Pacific Screenwriting Program’s flagship training initiative.
By Lauren Malyk
7 hours ago

Kat Sieniuc and Petie Chalifoux are among the recipients for the Pacific Screenwriting Program’s flagship training initiative.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN