Rogers Cable Net Fund backs 13 projects
New TV titles from marblemedia, Bristow Global Media and Rezolution Pictures received a share of the $2.96-million funding round.
New TV titles from marblemedia, Bristow Global Media and Rezolution Pictures received a share of the $2.96-million funding round.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN