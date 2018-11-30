Shelley Thompson wins WIDC’s Feature Film Award

The Nova Scotia filmmaker behind Duck Duck Goose will use the $200,000 prize towards her first feature, Dawn, Her Dad & the Tractor.
By Lauren Malyk
12 hours ago

