Shelley Thompson wins WIDC’s Feature Film Award
The Nova Scotia filmmaker behind Duck Duck Goose will use the $200,000 prize towards her first feature, Dawn, Her Dad & the Tractor.
The Nova Scotia filmmaker behind Duck Duck Goose will use the $200,000 prize towards her first feature, Dawn, Her Dad & the Tractor.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN